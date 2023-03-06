Around the camp: Agile Bison 23-1

CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – Members of the 435th Contingency Response Group play football during their down time to keep morale up during Exercise Agile Bison at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 13, 2023. By executing Agile Bison, the 435th CRG boosted their confidence, flexibility and capability to assist and work with allied and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 06:28
|Photo ID:
|7682443
|VIRIN:
|230313-F-IT949-1029
|Resolution:
|5067x2777
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
