435th CRS sharpens expeditionary capabilities

CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Freddyjames Atwood, 435th Contingency Response Squadron contingency response aerospace maintenance craftsman, marshals a C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft prior to taking off at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during Exercise Agile Bison, March 9, 2023. The C-130 flew back to its home station, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, after it dropped cargo for the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

