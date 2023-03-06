CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Freddyjames Atwood, 435th Contingency Response Squadron contingency response aerospace maintenance craftsman, marshals a C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft prior to taking off at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during Exercise Agile Bison, March 9, 2023. The C-130 flew back to its home station, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, after it dropped cargo for the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 04:35
|Photo ID:
|7674406
|VIRIN:
|230309-F-IT949-1103
|Resolution:
|6048x3605
|Size:
|4.27 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 435th CRS sharpens expeditionary capabilities [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
