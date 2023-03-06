Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435th CRS sharpens expeditionary capabilities [Image 8 of 8]

    435th CRS sharpens expeditionary capabilities

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Freddyjames Atwood, 435th Contingency Response Squadron contingency response aerospace maintenance craftsman, marshals a C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft prior to taking off at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during Exercise Agile Bison, March 9, 2023. The C-130 flew back to its home station, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, after it dropped cargo for the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

