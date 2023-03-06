435th CRS sharpens expeditionary capabilities

CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Hector Gonzalez, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing productions superintendent, waits for his team to perform an engine running onload procedure on a C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, during Exercise Agile Bison at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 9, 2023. The 435th Contingency Response Group’s ability to mobilize and project Department of Defense assets is a vital component in implementing initiatives in line with the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

