CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – Cargo drops from a C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during Exercise Agile Bison, March 8, 2023. In an aerial delivery role, the aircraft can airdrop loads up to 42,000 pounds or use its high-flotation landing gear to land and deliver cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 04:35
|Photo ID:
|7674398
|VIRIN:
|230309-F-IT949-1022
|Resolution:
|1712x1340
|Size:
|652.79 KB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 435th CRS sharpens expeditionary capabilities [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow
