435th CRS sharpens expeditionary capabilities

CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – Cargo drops from a C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during Exercise Agile Bison, March 8, 2023. In an aerial delivery role, the aircraft can airdrop loads up to 42,000 pounds or use its high-flotation landing gear to land and deliver cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

