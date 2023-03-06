CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – Members from the 435th Contingency Response Squadron guide a government vehicle into a C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft during an engine running onload procedure at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium during Exercise Agile Bison, March 9, 2023. The 435th Contingency Response Group provides a scalable, cross-functional, rapidly deployable force designed to assess and open airbases and perform initial airfield operations enabling rapid standup of combat operations anywhere in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 04:35
|Photo ID:
|7674403
|VIRIN:
|230309-F-IT949-1092
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 435th CRS sharpens expeditionary capabilities [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
