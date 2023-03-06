CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Adams, 435th Contingency Response Squadron contingency response aerospace maintenance journeyman, marshals a C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during Exercise Agile Bison, March 9, 2023. The two-week exercise is designed for 435th Contingency Response Group members to train on opening expeditionary airfields, conduct aerial port operations and maintain force protection measures in real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 04:35
|Photo ID:
|7674401
|VIRIN:
|230309-F-IT949-1070
|Resolution:
|5283x2843
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 435th CRS sharpens expeditionary capabilities [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
