CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Adams, 435th Contingency Response Squadron contingency response aerospace maintenance journeyman, marshals a C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during Exercise Agile Bison, March 9, 2023. The two-week exercise is designed for 435th Contingency Response Group members to train on opening expeditionary airfields, conduct aerial port operations and maintain force protection measures in real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2023 Date Posted: 03.10.2023 04:35 Photo ID: 7674401 VIRIN: 230309-F-IT949-1070 Resolution: 5283x2843 Size: 2.2 MB Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 435th CRS sharpens expeditionary capabilities [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.