435th CRS sharpens expeditionary capabilities

CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cameron Prescott, 435th Contingency Response Squadron operations expeditor, prepares for a C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to land at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during Exercise Agile Bison, March 9, 2023. An operations expeditor synchronizes and facilitates the flow of all ramp operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

