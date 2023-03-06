CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cameron Prescott, 435th Contingency Response Squadron operations expeditor, prepares for a C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to land at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during Exercise Agile Bison, March 9, 2023. An operations expeditor synchronizes and facilitates the flow of all ramp operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 04:35
|Photo ID:
|7674400
|VIRIN:
|230309-F-IT949-1012
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 435th CRS sharpens expeditionary capabilities [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT