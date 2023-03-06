435th CRS sharpens expeditionary capabilities

CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned toRamstein Air Base, Germany, takes off from Chièvres Air Base, Belgium airfield after a cargo drop during Exercise Agile Bison, March 9, 2023. In an aerial delivery role, the aircraft can airdrop loads up to 42,000 pounds or use its high-flotation landing gear to land and deliver cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

