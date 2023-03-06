Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    435th CRS sharpens expeditionary capabilities [Image 5 of 8]

    435th CRS sharpens expeditionary capabilities

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned toRamstein Air Base, Germany, takes off from Chièvres Air Base, Belgium airfield after a cargo drop during Exercise Agile Bison, March 9, 2023. In an aerial delivery role, the aircraft can airdrop loads up to 42,000 pounds or use its high-flotation landing gear to land and deliver cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 04:35
    Photo ID: 7674402
    VIRIN: 230309-F-IT949-1115
    Resolution: 2590x1587
    Size: 356.58 KB
    Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 435th CRS sharpens expeditionary capabilities [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    435th CRS sharpens expeditionary capabilities
    435th CRS sharpens expeditionary capabilities
    435th CRS sharpens expeditionary capabilities
    435th CRS sharpens expeditionary capabilities
    435th CRS sharpens expeditionary capabilities
    435th CRS sharpens expeditionary capabilities
    435th CRS sharpens expeditionary capabilities
    435th CRS sharpens expeditionary capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    435th AGOW
    Ramstein
    Chièvres
    StrongerTogether
    Agile Bison 23-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT