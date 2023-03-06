CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – Cargo is dropped from a C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, during Exercise Agile Bison at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 9, 2023. In this scenario, the C-130 used its high-flotation landing gear to land and deliver cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 04:35
|Photo ID:
|7674399
|VIRIN:
|230309-F-IT949-1042
|Resolution:
|3604x2521
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 435th CRS sharpens expeditionary capabilities [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS
