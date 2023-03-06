435th CRS sharpens expeditionary capabilities

CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – Cargo is dropped from a C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, during Exercise Agile Bison at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 9, 2023. In this scenario, the C-130 used its high-flotation landing gear to land and deliver cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

