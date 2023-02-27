U.S. Air Force Ch. (Maj. Gen.) Randall Kitchens, Department of the Air Force chief of chaplains, delivers a speech to the National Prayer Breakfast attendees at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 24, 2023. Kitchens was the Protestant Chaplain for the 8th Fighter Wing between 1997 and 1998. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 02:18 Photo ID: 7653622 VIRIN: 230224-F-RA633-1078 Resolution: 7450x4967 Size: 26.21 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DAF shepherd tends to the Pack [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.