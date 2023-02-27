Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DAF shepherd tends to the Pack [Image 2 of 7]

    DAF shepherd tends to the Pack

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Ch. (Maj. Gen.) Randall Kitchens (right), Department of the Air Force chief of chaplains, shakes the hand of Lt. Col. Brian Lewis, 35th Fighter Squadron commander, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 23, 2023. During his time at Kunsan, Kitchens was assigned as the chaplain of the 35th FS and went by the call sign “Chappie.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 02:18
    Photo ID: 7653617
    VIRIN: 230223-F-RA633-1021
    Resolution: 5840x3893
    Size: 11.19 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DAF shepherd tends to the Pack [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DAF shepherd tends to the Pack
    DAF shepherd tends to the Pack
    DAF shepherd tends to the Pack
    DAF shepherd tends to the Pack
    DAF shepherd tends to the Pack
    DAF shepherd tends to the Pack
    DAF shepherd tends to the Pack

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DAF shepherd tends to the Pack

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    Kunsan
    Wolf Pack
    Republic of Korea
    Chaplain
    8 FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT