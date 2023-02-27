DAF shepherd tends to the Pack

Photo By Senior Airman Akeem Campbell | U.S. Air Force Ch. (Maj. Gen.) Randall Kitchens, Department of the Air Force chief of...... read more read more

Photo By Senior Airman Akeem Campbell | U.S. Air Force Ch. (Maj. Gen.) Randall Kitchens, Department of the Air Force chief of chaplains, delivers a speech to the National Prayer Breakfast attendees at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 24, 2023. Kitchens was the Protestant Chaplain for the 8th Fighter Wing between 1997 and 1998. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell) see less | View Image Page