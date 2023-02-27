Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DAF shepherd tends to the Pack

    U.S. Air Force Ch. (Maj. Gen.) Randall Kitchens, Department of the Air Force chief of...

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.28.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Ch. (Maj. Gen.) Randall Kitchens, Department of the Air Force chief of chaplains, and Chief Master Sgt. Sadie Chambers, DAF religious affairs senior enlisted advisor, interacted with the Wolf Pack, Feb. 23 to 24, as special guests of the Wolf Leadership Forum. From 1997 to 1998 he was the 8th Fighter Wing Protestant Chaplain with one of his assigned units being the 35th Fighter Squadron. The Wolf Pack welcomed back seven senior leaders from its heritage to provide feedback on the mission and professional development to Airmen.

