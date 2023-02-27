Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DAF shepherd tends to the Pack [Image 3 of 7]

    DAF shepherd tends to the Pack

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Steven Massara (left), 80th Fighter Squadron commander, speaks to Ch. (Maj. Gen.) Randall Kitchens (mid), Department of the Air Force (DAF) chief of chaplains, and Chief Master Sgt. Sadie Chambers, DAF religious affairs senior enlisted advisor, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 23, 2023. As part of their battlefield circulation, Kitchens and Chambers interacted with Wolf Pack Airmen across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 02:18
    Photo ID: 7653618
    VIRIN: 230223-F-RA633-1040
    Resolution: 5866x3911
    Size: 10.07 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    This work, DAF shepherd tends to the Pack [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS

    DAF shepherd tends to the Pack

    8th Fighter Wing
    Kunsan
    Wolf Pack
    Republic of Korea
    Chaplain
    8 FW

