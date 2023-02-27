DAF shepherd tends to the Pack

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Steven Massara (left), 80th Fighter Squadron commander, speaks to Ch. (Maj. Gen.) Randall Kitchens (mid), Department of the Air Force (DAF) chief of chaplains, and Chief Master Sgt. Sadie Chambers, DAF religious affairs senior enlisted advisor, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 23, 2023. As part of their battlefield circulation, Kitchens and Chambers interacted with Wolf Pack Airmen across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

