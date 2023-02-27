DAF shepherd tends to the Pack

U.S. Air Force Ch. (Maj. Gen.) Randall Kitchens (left), Department of the Air Force chief of chaplains, Master Sgt. Edward Halper (center), 8th Civil Engineer Squadron superintendent of portfolio optimization, Capt. Ross Jurek (center right), 8th CES chief of portfolio optimization, and Maj. Ryan Migacz (right), 8th CES deputy commander, look at a map at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 23, 2023. The map is a visual display of Saemanguen, a blueprint of a city that is slated to be built by 2050. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

