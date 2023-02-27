DAF shepherd tends to the Pack

U.S. Air Force Ch. (Maj. Gen.) Randall Kitchens (left), Department of the Air Force chief (DAF) of chaplains, Chief Master Sgt. Sadie Chambers (right), DAF religious affairs senior enlisted advisor, and Capt. Jacqueline Pippin, 8th Fighter Wing chaplain, view pictures of former 35th Fighter Squadron pilots in the squadron Heritage Room at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 23, 2023. Though Kitchens wasn’t a pilot, when he was stationed at the Wolf Pack in 1997, he has his picture among the wall within the 35 FS building. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

