DAF shepherd tends to the Pack

U.S. Air Force Ch. (Maj. Gen.) Randall Kitchens (left), Department of the Air Force (DAF) chief of chaplains, along with Chief Master Sgt. Sadie Chambers (right), DAF religious affairs senior enlisted advisor, converse with Wolf Leadership Forum (WoLF) attendees at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 24, 2023. Kitchens and WoLF participants attended a National Prayer Breakfast, an event that communicated the chaplain’s purpose and necessity of spiritual fitness to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

