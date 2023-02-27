DAF shepherd tends to the Pack

U.S. Air Force Ch. (Maj. Gen.) Randall Kitchens (right), Department of the Air Force chief of chaplains, speaks to Airmen from the 8th Fighter Wing at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 23, 2023. The mission of a chaplain is to inspire the readiness of Airmen, Guardians and their families through religious accommodations, spiritual fitness, and leadership advice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

