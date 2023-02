CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Mitchell Clark aims an M240B machine gun aboard a harbor security boat during an anti-terrorism training drill at Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) as part of the installation’s Region Assessment (RASS), Feb. 15, 2023. RASS is part of Commander, Navy Installations Command’s (CNIC) Navy Security Force shore training and certification cycle, which tests an installation’s security force response and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

