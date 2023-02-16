CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class William Brunner, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), engages Chief Master-at-Arms Nealson Stormer as he simulates an active shooter during the installation’s Region Assessment (RASS) at CFAS Feb. 16, 2023. RASS is part of Commander, Navy Installations Command’s (CNIC) Navy Security Force shore training and certification cycle, which tests an installation’s security force response and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

