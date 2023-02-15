Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment [Image 6 of 15]

    CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Keenan Martin performs maneuvers in a harbor security boat to disperse a suspicious floating object during an anti-terrorism training drill at Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) as part of the installation’s Region Assessment (RASS), Feb. 15, 2023. RASS is part of Commander, Navy Installations Command’s (CNIC) Navy Security Force shore training and certification cycle, which tests an installation’s security force response and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2023 22:34
    Photo ID: 7642095
    VIRIN: 230215-N-HI376-1038
    Resolution: 7110x4745
    Size: 5.57 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment
    CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment
    CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment
    CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment
    CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment
    CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment
    CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment
    CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment
    CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment
    CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment
    CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment
    CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment
    CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment
    CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment
    CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Certification
    CART
    FEP
    RASS
    Region Assessment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT