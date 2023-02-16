CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment

Cmdr. Douglas Kennedy, chief staff officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks to CFAS security department personnel at a debrief for the installation’s Region Assessment (RASS) at CFAS Feb. 16, 2023. RASS is part of Commander, Navy Installations Command’s (CNIC) Navy Security Force shore training and certification cycle, which tests an installation’s security force response and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

