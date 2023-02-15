Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment [Image 2 of 15]

    CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Brandon Paro and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Trenton Gonder, both assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), approach the vehicle of a simulated gate-runner during the installation’s Region Assessment (RASS) at CFAS, Feb. 15, 2023. RASS is part of Commander, Navy Installations Command’s (CNIC) Navy Security Force shore training and certification cycle, which tests an installation’s security force response and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Quinton A. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2023 22:34
    Photo ID: 7642091
    VIRIN: 230215-N-WS494-1058
    Resolution: 4633x3089
    Size: 1023.37 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment

    Certification
    CART
    FEP
    RASS
    Region Assessment

