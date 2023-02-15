CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Brandon Paro and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Trenton Gonder, both assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), approach the vehicle of a simulated gate-runner during the installation’s Region Assessment (RASS) at CFAS, Feb. 15, 2023. RASS is part of Commander, Navy Installations Command’s (CNIC) Navy Security Force shore training and certification cycle, which tests an installation’s security force response and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Quinton A. Lee)

