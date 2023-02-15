CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Keenan Martin and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Mitchell Clark intercept a simulated enemy vessel as it attempts to gain unauthorized access to Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) during the installation’s Region Assessment (RASS) at CFAS, Feb. 15, 2023. RASS is part of Commander, Navy Installations Command’s (CNIC) Navy Security Force shore training and certification cycle, which tests an installation’s security force response and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

