CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Keenan Martin prepares to pass a towing line to another harbor security boat during a simulated mechanical failure of his craft during Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo’s (CFAS) Region Assessment (RASS), Feb. 15, 2023. RASS is part of Commander, Navy Installations Command’s (CNIC) Navy Security Force shore training and certification cycle, which tests an installation’s security force response and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP