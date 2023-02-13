Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment

    CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment

    Cmdr. Douglas Kennedy, chief staff officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.13.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) security department participated in a Regional Assessment (RASS), Feb. 13-16, with a team from Commander Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) reviewing all aspects of the installation's security force and emergency response operations.

    RASS is part of Commander, Navy Installations Command's (CNIC) Navy security force shore assessment and certification cycle. The certification cycle consists of three phases: Command Assessment of Review and Training (CART), RASS, and a Final Evaluation Problem (FEP).

    During the CART portion, which took place in April 2022, CNIC sent out a team to CFAS to observe standard operating procedures (SOP), pre-planned responses (PPR), and post orders, as well as antiterrorism and physical security plans.

    For the RASS, CNRJ sent an evaluation team that took a weeklong look at all aspects of security training and reviewed any corrections recommended by CNIC assessors during CART.

    CNRJ assessors reviewed multiple anti-terrorism and force protection drills, including a simulated active shooter, gate-runner, and small boat intrusion. These drills demonstrated CFAS security department’s ability to respond to threats taking place on the installation, report incidents accordingly, and assess each threat as needed, as well as its ability to participate effectively in integrated drills alongside other members of the installation training team.

    “We are beyond proud of our security department team, their efforts and daily contributions,” said Master Chief Master-at-Arms Jeffrey Harris. “A little progress each day adds up to big results. There is not a better team out there than what we have forged here at CFAS.”

    RASS determines whether an installation is prepared to participate in a FEP. CFAS received a passing score and is approved to participate in a FEP later this year. This will be the final step in the assessment process, which will certify the security forces for 18 months.

    “CFAS’ combined strength lies within its Sailor and civilian team,” said Lt. Stephen Caezza, CFAS security officer. “With clear commitment on the deck plates, anything is possible. Leadership sets the standard, enforces collaboration, and creates an environment rich in esprit de corps as we remain the Pearl of Japan and the Guardians of the Fleet.”


    For more information, visit www.cnic.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/CFASasebo, or www.navy.mil.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2023
    Story ID: 438811
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CFAS Security Passes Region Assessment, by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

