U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) remove chocks and chains from a Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion helicopter during flight operations aboard Arlington, Feb. 14, 2023. The King Stallion is a heavy-lift cargo helicopter undergoing sea trials as the next evolution of the CH-53 series helicopters that have been in service since 1966. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2023 Date Posted: 02.19.2023 08:29 Photo ID: 7641163 VIRIN: 230214-N-PC065-1278 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.77 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sea Trials: CH-53K operates aboard USS Arlington [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.