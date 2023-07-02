A Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion helicopter flys over the Atlantic Ocean during flight operation aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), Feb. 7, 2023. The King Stallion is a heavy-lift cargo helicopter undergoing sea trials as the next evolution of the CH-53 series helicopters that have been in service since 1966. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2023 08:29
|Photo ID:
|7641155
|VIRIN:
|230207-N-PC065-1219
|Resolution:
|4466x2977
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sea Trials: CH-53K operates aboard USS Arlington [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
