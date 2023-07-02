Sea Trials: CH-53K operates aboard USS Arlington

A Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion helicopter flys over the Atlantic Ocean during flight operation aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), Feb. 7, 2023. The King Stallion is a heavy-lift cargo helicopter undergoing sea trials as the next evolution of the CH-53 series helicopters that have been in service since 1966. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

