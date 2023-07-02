Sea Trials: CH-53K operates aboard USS Arlington

A Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion helicopter is seen flying over the Atlantic Ocean as Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Duon Rucker, left, and Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels), both assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) discuss flight operations aboard Arlington, Feb. 7, 2023. The King Stallion is a heavy-lift cargo helicopter undergoing sea trials as the next evolution of the CH-53 series helicopters that have been in service since 1966. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

