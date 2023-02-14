Sea Trials: CH-53K operates aboard USS Arlington

U.S. Marine Corps test pilots prepare to takeoff from the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) in a Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion helicopter, Feb. 14, 2023. The King Stallion is a heavy-lift cargo helicopter undergoing sea trials as the next evolution of the CH-53 series helicopters that have been in service since 1966. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino) (This photo was converted from color to black and white for creative purposes.)

