U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) prepare to launch a Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion helicopter from Arlington’s flight deck, Feb. 9, 2023. The King Stallion is a heavy-lift cargo helicopter undergoing sea trials as the next evolution of the CH-53 series helicopters that have been in service since 1966. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
|02.09.2023
02.19.2023
7641157
230209-N-PC065-1001
6327x4218
1.48 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
This work, Sea Trials: CH-53K operates aboard USS Arlington [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
