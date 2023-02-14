Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sea Trials: CH-53K operates aboard USS Arlington [Image 10 of 14]

    Sea Trials: CH-53K operates aboard USS Arlington

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    A Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion helicopter lands aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), Feb. 14, 2023. The King Stallion is a heavy-lift cargo helicopter undergoing sea trials as the next evolution of the CH-53 series helicopters that have been in service since 1966. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.19.2023 08:29
    Photo ID: 7641160
    VIRIN: 230214-N-PC065-1151
    Resolution: 4271x6407
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea Trials: CH-53K operates aboard USS Arlington [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sea Trials: CH-53K operates aboard USS Arlington
    Sea Trials: CH-53K operates aboard USS Arlington
    Sea Trials: CH-53K operates aboard USS Arlington
    Sea Trials: CH-53K operates aboard USS Arlington
    Sea Trials: CH-53K operates aboard USS Arlington
    Sea Trials: CH-53K operates aboard USS Arlington
    Sea Trials: CH-53K operates aboard USS Arlington
    Sea Trials: CH-53K operates aboard USS Arlington
    Sea Trials: CH-53K operates aboard USS Arlington
    Sea Trials: CH-53K operates aboard USS Arlington
    Sea Trials: CH-53K operates aboard USS Arlington
    Sea Trials: CH-53K operates aboard USS Arlington
    Sea Trials: CH-53K operates aboard USS Arlington
    Sea Trials: CH-53K operates aboard USS Arlington

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Navy
    Sikorsky
    LPD24
    CH-53K
    King Stallion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT