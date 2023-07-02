Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) direct a Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion helicopter aboard Arlington, Feb. 7, 2023. The King Stallion is a heavy-lift cargo helicopter undergoing sea trials as the next evolution of the CH-53 series helicopters that have been in service since 1966. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2023 Date Posted: 02.19.2023 08:28 Photo ID: 7641152 VIRIN: 230207-N-PC065-1138 Resolution: 6127x4085 Size: 1.63 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sea Trials: CH-53K operates aboard USS Arlington [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.