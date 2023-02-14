Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sea Trials: CH-53K operates aboard USS Arlington [Image 11 of 14]

    Sea Trials: CH-53K operates aboard USS Arlington

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Luis Soto, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), directs a Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion helicopter to land aboard Arlington, Feb. 14, 2023. The King Stallion is a heavy-lift cargo helicopter undergoing sea trials as the next evolution of the CH-53 series helicopters that have been in service since 1966. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino) (This photo was converted from color to black and white for creative purposes.)

    USMC
    Navy
    Sikorsky
    LPD24
    CH-53K
    King Stallion

