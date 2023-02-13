CJRM Visits FSM, Attends Micronesian Presidents' Forum

POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (Feb. 17, 2023) - Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, Joint Region Marianas commander and U.S. Indo-Pacific defense representative for Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), and Republic of Palau, meets with FSM Attorney General Joses Gallen, Feb. 13.



During the meeting, Nicholson and Gallen discussed the importance of open communication to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

Date Taken: 02.13.2023