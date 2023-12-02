CJRM Visits FSM, Attends Micronesian Presidents' Forum

POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (Feb. 17, 2023) - Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) Five meet with Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, Joint Region Marianas commander and U.S. Indo-Pacific defense representative for Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, and Republic of Palau, Feb. 12. Seabees discussed their ongoing projects and operational needs with Nicholson.



NMCB Five provides general engineering, disaster relief and humanitarian assistance, and civil support to Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint operational forces through planned deployments and crisis response. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

