CJRM Visits FSM, Attends Micronesian Presidents' Forum

POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (Feb. 17, 2023) - Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, Joint Region Marianas commander and U.S. Indo-Pacific defense representative for Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, and Republic of Palau, meets with the U.S. Veterans of Pohnpei Association, Feb. 13.



During the meeting, veterans presented Nicholson with a traditional wood carving, recalled their memories in the military, and discussed their needs in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

