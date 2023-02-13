Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJRM Visits FSM, Attends Micronesian Presidents' Forum [Image 4 of 11]

    CJRM Visits FSM, Attends Micronesian Presidents' Forum

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    02.13.2023

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (Feb. 17, 2023) - Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, Joint Region Marianas commander and U.S. Indo-Pacific defense representative for Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, and Republic of Palau, meets with the U.S. Veterans of Pohnpei Association, Feb. 13.

    During the meeting, veterans presented Nicholson with a traditional wood carving, recalled their memories in the military, and discussed their needs in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 19:18
    Location: FM
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJRM Visits FSM, Attends Micronesian Presidents' Forum [Image 11 of 11], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Micronesia
    JRM
    FSM

