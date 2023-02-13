CJRM Visits FSM, Attends Micronesian Presidents' Forum

POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (Feb. 17, 2023) - Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, Joint Region Marianas commander and U.S. Indo-Pacific defense representative for Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, and Republic of Palau, right, and U.S. Embassy Kolonia Chargé d’Affaires Alissa Bibb, left, attend the 21st Micronesian Presidents Summit, Feb. 13.



During the summit, Nicholson offered remarks in regard to security and defense of Micronesia. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

