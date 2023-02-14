CJRM Visits FSM, Attends Micronesian Presidents' Forum

POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (Feb. 17, 2023) - Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, Joint Region Marianas commander and U.S. Indo-Pacific senior military officer for Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), and Republic of Palau, gathers for a photo with FSM Vice President Aren Palik, U.S. Embassy Kolonia Chargé d’Affaires Alissa Bibb, and leadership from around the FSM.



During the meeting, leaders discussed the importance of partnership in the region and future plans and projects to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

