POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (Feb. 17, 2023) - Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, Joint Region Marianas commander and U.S. Indo-Pacific defense representative for Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, and Republic of Palau, center-right, and U.S. Embassy Kolonia Chargé d’Affaires Alissa Bibb, center-left, attend the 21st Micronesian Presidents Summit, Feb. 13.
During the summit, Nicholson offered remarks in regard to security and defense of Micronesia. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 19:18
|Photo ID:
|7638174
|VIRIN:
|230213-N-LS152-0238
|Resolution:
|2100x1401
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|FM
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CJRM Visits FSM, Attends Micronesian Presidents' Forum [Image 11 of 11], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT