POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (Feb. 17, 2023) - Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, Joint Region Marianas commander and U.S. Indo-Pacific defense representative for Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, and Republic of Palau, offers remarks during the 21st Micronesian Presidents Summit, Feb. 13.



Nicholson discussed the importance of partnership in the region to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 19:18 Photo ID: 7638176 VIRIN: 230213-N-LS152-0367 Resolution: 2100x1105 Size: 1.72 MB Location: FM Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJRM Visits FSM, Attends Micronesian Presidents' Forum [Image 11 of 11], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.