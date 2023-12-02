Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMACC visits Al Dhafra Air Base [Image 8 of 8]

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.12.2023

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command shakes hands with Staff Sgt. Jonathan Rivas, 380th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron Air Traffic Control liaison officer, in recognition for his continued accomplishments and job performance at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 12, 2023. Rivas was highlighted as a multi-capable Airman for his role in the upcoming exercises designed to test the agility of the 62nd Expeditionary Attack Squadron’s MQ-9 Reaper aircraft with a focused group of multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabatino DiMascio/released)

