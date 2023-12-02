COMACC visits Al Dhafra Air Base

Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command shakes hands with Staff Sgt. Jonathan Rivas, 380th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron Air Traffic Control liaison officer, in recognition for his continued accomplishments and job performance at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 12, 2023. Rivas was highlighted as a multi-capable Airman for his role in the upcoming exercises designed to test the agility of the 62nd Expeditionary Attack Squadron’s MQ-9 Reaper aircraft with a focused group of multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabatino DiMascio/released)

