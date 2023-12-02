COMACC visits Al Dhafra Air Base

Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, conducts and All-Call for leaders at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 12, 2023. Kelly highlighted the Air Staff model for command structure at the individual wing level, including the current A-Staff concept at the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, and how the standing A-Staff structure familiarizes commanders and units with the concept prior to emergency implementation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabatino DiMascio/released)

