Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command and Brig. Gen. David R. Lopez, commander of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, discuss the MQ-9 Reaper at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 12, 2023. Kelly was briefed on upcoming exercises designed to test the agility of the 62nd Expeditionary Attack Squadron’s MQ-9 Reaper aircraft with a focused group of multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabatino DiMascio/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2023 Date Posted: 02.15.2023 06:57 Photo ID: 7634740 VIRIN: 230212-F-UN299-104 Resolution: 5754x3686 Size: 4.44 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMACC visits Al Dhafra Air Base [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.