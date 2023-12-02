Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command and Brig. Gen. David R. Lopez, commander of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, discuss the MQ-9 Reaper at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 12, 2023. Kelly was briefed on upcoming exercises designed to test the agility of the 62nd Expeditionary Attack Squadron’s MQ-9 Reaper aircraft with a focused group of multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabatino DiMascio/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 06:57
|Photo ID:
|7634740
|VIRIN:
|230212-F-UN299-104
|Resolution:
|5754x3686
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMACC visits Al Dhafra Air Base [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT