Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command coins 1st Lt Alexandra Smith, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing chief of Public Affairs, in recognition for her continued accomplishments and job performance at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 12, 2023. Kelly visited Al Dhafra AB to see firsthand the ongoing local improvements and operations as part of their tour of the Air Forces Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabatino DiMascio/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2023 Date Posted: 02.15.2023 06:57 Photo ID: 7634736 VIRIN: 230212-F-UN299-101 Resolution: 5259x4024 Size: 6.56 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMACC visits Al Dhafra Air Base [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.