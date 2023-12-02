COMACC visits Al Dhafra Air Base

Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, discusses current events and future outlooks for Air Force combat operations during a luncheon with 380th Air Expeditionary Wing squadron commanders at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 12, 2023. Kelly talked about the focus on the sustainment of forces and presence within the Middle East region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabatino DiMascio/released)

