COMACC visits Al Dhafra Air Base

Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, Air Combat Command, discusses rapid airfield damage repair (RADR) techniques with an airman from the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 12, 2023. RADR programs are integral to Agile Combat Employment in contested and contingency environments, as a key facet of the program involves making immediate repairs to critical infrastructure such as runways and roads. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabatino DiMascio/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 06:57
|Photo ID:
|7634741
|VIRIN:
|230212-F-UN299-105
|Resolution:
|5735x3731
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
