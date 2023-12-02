Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMACC visits Al Dhafra Air Base [Image 5 of 8]

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, Air Combat Command, and Lt. Col. Nick Saccone, commander of the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, discuss the topics of Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) and multi-capable Airmen at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 12, 2023. RADR programs are integral to Agile Combat Employment in contested environments, as a key facet of the program involves making immediate repairs to critical infrastructures such as runways and roads, while 380 ECES has emphasized this across their squadron by training their Airmen in different facets of RADR in pursuit of creating well-rounded, multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabatino DiMascio/released)

