U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David R. Lopez, commander, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer M. McKeen, command chief, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, salute upon the arrival of U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, and Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, Air Combat Command, at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 12, 2023. Kelly and Storms visited Al Dhafra AB to see firsthand the ongoing local improvements and operations as part of their tour of the Air Forces Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabatino DiMascio/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2023 Date Posted: 02.15.2023 06:57 Photo ID: 7634734 VIRIN: 230212-F-UN299-100 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.41 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMACC visits Al Dhafra Air Base [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.