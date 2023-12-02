Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMACC visits Al Dhafra Air Base [Image 1 of 8]

    COMACC visits Al Dhafra Air Base

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David R. Lopez, commander, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer M. McKeen, command chief, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, salute upon the arrival of U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, and Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, Air Combat Command, at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 12, 2023. Kelly and Storms visited Al Dhafra AB to see firsthand the ongoing local improvements and operations as part of their tour of the Air Forces Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabatino DiMascio/released)

    Air Combat Command
    AFCENT
    Air Forces Central
    ADAB
    Al Dhafra Air Base

