Members of the U.S. Air Force, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force perform tactical movements during Pacific Defender on Pacific Regional Training Center, Guam, Feb. 4, 2023. Pacific Defender is a trilateral exercise where members of the U.S. Air Force, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force come together to exercise and share different tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 21:39
|Photo ID:
|7624166
|VIRIN:
|230201-F-VS136-2085
|Resolution:
|3581x5382
|Size:
|4.96 MB
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Partner Nations show-case skills at Pacific Defender [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
